Cong questions govt's 'silence' on Chinese envoy's remarks

New Delhi, Aug 23 (PTI) The Congress on Saturday questioned the government's silence over the Chinese envoy using a platform in India to "equate" India with Pakistan as "victims of terrorism" and said it should speak up in national interest.

Party general secretary Randeep Surjewala shared a video of the Chinese Ambassador claiming that Pakistan, along with India and China, has suffered due to terrorism, and alleged that the Modi government foreign policy was "weak-kneed".

"When a Chinese envoy uses an Adani funded Chintan Research Foundation platform to equate India with Pakistan and claim that Pakistan is a 'victim of terrorism', should Modi Government remain a mute spectator wooing the Chinese or ‘speak up’ in National Interest - to question the Chinese as also Adani (sic)," Surjewala said in a post on X.

"This is not strong foreign policy, this is 'photo op jhula diplomacy'.

"With trade imbalance ballooning, soldiers martyred, land encroached, Pakistan armed with Chinese support and our own platforms given to a Chinese envoy to insult us, the Modi Government and the BJP owes the nation answers," the Congress leader said.

Asked about India's challenge of cross-border terrorism emanating from Pakistan, Chinese envoy Xu Feihong on Thursday said Pakistan is also a "victim of terrorism" and that joint efforts are needed to combat the menace.

"A weak-kneed government is not conducive for national interests as is apparent," Surjewala said.

"Our trade deficit with China touched a record 99.2 billion dollars in FY 2024-25.

"After the Galwan attack, where our 20 brave hearts laid down their lives, TikTok and other apps were banned in rounds, but it remained merely symbolic as dependence on Chinese imports deepened.

"Status quo ante 2020? Despite disengagement headlines, China still holds ground in Depsang, Demchok and Hot Springs, occupying nearly 1,000 square kilometres of Indian territory," he claimed.

Surjewala claimed that the pre-April 2020 position has not been restored and "it seems to have been deliberately forgotten".

On terror and Operation Sindoor, Surjewala said, "The April 2025 Pak driven Pahalgam terror attack killed 26 innocent civilians. In its aftermath, Pakistan’s counter actions relied on Chinese jets, missiles and even Chinese satellite intelligence.

"China openly expressed support for Pakistan in the midst of Operation Sindoor. Yet Modi Government remains 'mute'. This is the so-called 'iron brother' partnership." On Chinese "aggression" in Arunachal, the Congress general secretary claimed that Beijing renamed 30 places in the state and "built a 100-home village inside our claimed territory. It is also constructing hundreds of dual use border villages".

"This is an affront to India’s sovereignty. Why are ground realities being altered?" he asked.

He also claimed that China is building the world’s largest dam on the Brahmaputra close to LAC, with huge strategic, hydrological and environmental implications for India.

"There is no consultation by the Chinese nor any attempt to address India’s concerns. Government of India remains 'mum' as water of Brahmaputra is being weaponised by the Chinese," he said.

On terror mastermind Masood Azhar, he said, "Only after a decade of blocking did China finally allow the UN to list him as a global terrorist in 2019. Until then Beijing shielded him, even after Pulwama."