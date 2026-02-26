Cong questions MP govt over land acquisition for coal mines; alleges irregularities in compensation

Bhopal, Feb 26 (PTI) Congress MLAs on Thursday created a ruckus and staged a walkout from the Madhya Pradesh assembly after questioning the government over land acquisition for Adani Group's coal mines in Singrauli district.

The opposition party alleged that adequate compensation was not being provided to the affected people, and demanded an investigation by a joint committee of the assembly.

The government, however, rejected the opposition's allegations and asserted that compensation was being provided in accordance with the policy and that strict action would be taken against those found indulging in irregularities.

During the Question Hour, Leader of the Opposition Umang Singhar raised the issue, stating that land in eight villages was being acquired for coal mines, and that as per the administration's list, 12,998 families were affected.

He alleged that the affected tribal families had not been given full compensation and that serious irregularities had occurred in the distribution of payout.

Singhar claimed that compensation funds have also been distributed to outsiders.

Citing examples of this, he said that the wife of a police station in-charge in the area was given a compensation of over Rs 15 lakh and the spouse of a traffic police officer received approximately Rs 14 lakh.

He demanded an impartial investigation by a joint committee of the assembly into the entire matter.

The Leader of the Opposition alleged that the government is benefiting the Adani Group in the name of coal mines, while the affected people are not receiving their due.

He said the work on the coal block should be stopped immediately until the entire investigation is completed and all affected people receive full compensation.

Revenue Minister Karan Singh Verma, however, said compensation has been distributed to 1,552 affected families so far.

He clarified that if any outsider is found to have received compensation, it will be investigated.

Verma said the Congress's allegations are completely false and that a joint committee investigation is not necessary when compensation is being provided to the affected people.

Rural Development and Panchayat Minister Prahlad Patel said the government is acting in accordance with the established compensation policy and will take concrete action if any irregularities are found.

He assured the House that if necessary, a list of all those receiving compensation will be placed on the floor of the House.

Despite the ministers' assurances, Congress members continued to create a ruckus.

They began shouting slogans in the House, prompting Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar to adjourn the House for 10 minutes.

After the House reassembled, Singhar reiterated his demand for a joint committee investigation into the entire matter and asked the government why it was afraid of it.

Opposition members continued to shout slogans and create ruckus.

Shortly afterwards, the opposition members walked out of the House, accusing the government of being anti-tribal.