Cong questions PM Modi on Agnipath scheme, accuses his govt of betraying youth

New Delhi, May 13 (PTI) Accusing the Modi government of betraying the youth of the country by introducing the Agnipath scheme, the Congress on Monday asked why Prime Minister Narendra Modi is so keen on it when it is impacting the jobs of the youth.

As Modi heads to Bihar for campaigning, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh posed a set of questions to the prime minister relating to the state. He also asked why the promises of setting up airports in Muzaffarpur, Purnea and Bhagalpur have not been fulfilled and why the state's sugar mills are lying idle.

"Keeping up our 'tempo', here is a 'bori' of four questions for the outgoing Prime Minister in Bihar today: Where are the promised airports for Muzaffarpur, Purnea, or Bhagalpur? Why are Bihar's sugar mills lying idle?" the Congress general secretary asked in a post on X.

"Why has Namami Gange resulted in increasing pollution in the Ganga? Why is the PM so keen on the Agnipath scheme?" he asked.

At a rally in 2019, Modi had promised to reopen the Patahi airport in Muzaffarpur. Seven months ago, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also pledged to kickstart operations at the Patahi airport and the state BJP promised a fully operational airport by Diwali 2023, Ramesh said.

He said the airport would serve the people of at least three Lok Sabha constituencies -- Vaishali, Muzaffarpur, and Sheohar.

"However, an AAI ground team from just last month (March 2024) found that the land plot has broken boundary walls, and buffaloes roam the runway. What has the government been doing for 5 years? "Patahi Airport joins Purnea and Bhagalpur as cities that need and deserve airports, but have only received broken promises under the Bharatiya Jumla Party. Why has the PM repeatedly lied to the people of Bihar on this subject?" the Congress leader asked.

Noting that the sugar industry holds great potential for Bihar's economy, Ramesh said that at its peak in the 1980s, sugar mills contributed significantly to the state's GDP.

Bihar used to produce 40 per cent of India's sugarcane, but produces just 4 per cent today. Over 30 sugar mills were operational in the past but today the number is just 11, he added.

"In 2014, the outgoing PM promised to revive the Motipur Sugar Mill in Muzaffarpur, one of the largest and most important, especially for the farmers of the Tirhut region. 10 years have passed, and Motipur Mill, along with at least 20 other sugar mills, remains defunct. Why has the PM failed to deliver employment and industry in the state of Bihar? Why is he unable to deliver on a promise as simple as reviving a sugar mill?" Ramesh asked.

He also claimed that the PM rebranded the UPA's river cleaning projects as 'Namami Gange' in June 2014 and has spent over Rs 20,000 crore on it since then.

"Where are the results? In Bihar, the number of polluted stretches of the river has increased by 200% in just 4 years - from 6 in 2018 to 18 in 2022.

"Disease-causing bacteria have increased 84 times. Out of the 38 districts in Bihar, sewage is only being treated in 2 districts. Why has the PM been completely unable to clean up the Ganga after 10 full years in power? Where is our tax money being wasted or stolen, given that it is obviously not being spent on the Ganga?" he asked.

The Congress leader alleged that the Modi government has repeatedly betrayed Bihar's youth and said the youth have consistently voiced their opposition to the "ill-conceived" Agnipath scheme.

"Even if we ignore the unrealistic expectation of preparing young soldiers for battle within 6 months, how can we ignore the scheme's impact on their long-term job prospects? Where will young recruits go after spending four years of their prime in the army? In a country that has been rocked by rampant unemployment under the BJP's mismanagement of the economy, what options do the youth have?" he asked.

He noted that the Congress 'NyayPatra', manifesto for the Lok Sabha polls, promises to scrap the Agnipath scheme if the party is voted to power.

"Does the PM stand by his Government's flagship Agnipath program despite the popular protests against it," Ramesh asked, urging the prime minister to break his silence on the issue.