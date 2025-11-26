Cong questions Scindia's silence over rape accused absconding for over a year

New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) The Congress on Wednesday claimed that a man who allegedly raped an OBC disabled girl in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district has been absconding for over a year and questioned the silence of Union minister and Guna MP Jyotiraditya Scindia over the issue.

Addressing a press conference at the AICC headquarters here, party leader Sadhna Bharti said the man was present in the premises of a temple as a 'mahant' using fake identity cards but the administration had no knowledge of it.

She said the man had repeatedly raped the disabled girl for a long period and had threatened to kill her father if she resisted.

Bharti claimed the disabled rape survivor, belonging to the OBC community, had been left to her own fate as she had not received any aid or support from anyone.

She said the government of India had not provided her any assistance from the 'Nirbhaya Fund', which is meant for supporting such victims.

Questioning Scindia's silence, Bharti asked him to intervene as the local MP and ensure justice for the survivor.

She also questioned the silence of other senior BJP leader Uma Bharti, saying that despite being from the OBC community herself, she had not helped the rape survivor in any manner.