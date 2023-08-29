Cong Rajasthan polls' screening panel chief Gaurav Gogoi meets party leaders

Jaipur, Aug 29 (PTI) Chairperson of the Congress screening committee for the Rajasthan assembly elections, Gaurav Gogoi, on Tuesday held one-on-one meetings with party leaders from Ajmer, Bikaner, Sikar and Jaipur divisions.

Advertisment

MLAs, former MLAs, former MPs and others who are seeking tickets to fight the polls met the screening committee at the Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee's election war room, a party leader said.

While the meeting was going on, a group of Congress workers from the Chaksu assembly constituency held a protest outside the war room against MLA Ved Prakash Solanki.

"We do not want the party to repeat Solanki as its candidate from Chaksu. The party should field someone else, who is a local, to contest the election from the seat," a Congress worker, who was part of the protest, said.

Advertisment

The demonstrators accused Solanki of being involved in corruption.

Later, Solanki's supporters reached there and raised slogans in his support.

Solanki is considered close to former deputy chief minister and Congress leader Sachin Pilot, who had rebelled against his own party's government in Rajasthan.

On Monday, Gogoi and members of the screening committee Abhishek Dutt and Ganesh Godiyal had held a meeting with the senior leaders of the party. PTI SDA ANB ANB