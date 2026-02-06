Cong rally to Srimanta Sankardeva's birthplace faces BJP resistance in Assam

Nagaon (Assam), Feb 6 (PTI) Congress and BJP members on Friday were involved in a confrontation in Assam’s Nagaon district as saffron party supporters reportedly tried to prevent opposition leaders from proceeding towards Batadrava Than, the birthplace of Vaishnavite saint Srimanta Sankardeva.

The state Congress, as part of its ‘Samay Paribortonor’ (time for change) yatra, reached Batadrava on the second-day of its statewide rally with its top leaders, including state president Gaurav Gogoi, national general secretary and state in-charge Jitendra Singh and others.

However, they were stopped by BJP supporters in front of the road leading to the Than, as both sides engaged in arguments but they did not engage in any physical assault.

The Congress leaders later managed to visit the Than and offered prayers, before resuming the Yatra for the rest of the day.

Speaking to reporters, Singh said, "It pains me that we were prevented from coming to such a holy place. BJP and the ‘chamchas’ of Himanta Biswa Sarma tried to stop us." The AICC general secretary maintained that people of Assam are not supportive of such ‘narrow mindset’ and said, "Such narrow politics is beneath the stature of a chief minister. We can fight our political duels outside." Gogoi asserted that there should not be any hurdle for anyone in visiting Batadrava Than, no matter whether one is from ruling or opposition camp.

"There is no place for negativity here. We come with the message of unity, prosperity for all here," he added. PTI SSG SSG MNB