Cong ready for polls whenever they are held in Haryana: Bhupinder Hooda

Chandigarh, Dec 12 (PTI) Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda Tuesday said the Congress is ready for elections in the state whenever they are held.

Interacting with reporters here, the senior Congress leader was asked about the ruling BJP-JJP combine's dig at his party for "failing" to set up a full organisational structure in the state for years.

Hooda replied, "The Congress has 10 lakh active members. PCC members and AICC members have been announced and district presidents will also be announced." About the BJP sweeping the assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, rendering a major loss to the Congress, the former Haryana chief minister was asked if political parties should project a CM face.

He evaded the question but said, "Tell the BJP to fight without a PM face." Asked whether the Congress was ready if the Assembly polls due in October next year are held along with the Lok Sabha polls, he said, "We are ready whenever the polls are held." About the Supreme Court's verdict upholding the abrogation of Article 370, Hooda said the Central government should now restore full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir at the earliest.

When asked to comment on Union Home Minister Amit Shah targeting the country's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru for the Kashmir problem, the former Haryana chief minister said, "Those who do not know history may speak anything." Hooda also said that in the upcoming Winter Session of the Haryana Assembly and at party programmes across the state, the Congress will raise the issues of unemployment, inflation, law and order, and matters concerning the farmers.