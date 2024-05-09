Cong rebel Ravi Thakur files nomination papers for Lahaul and Spiti assembly bypoll as BJP candidate

Shimla, May 9 (PTI) Disqualified Congress rebel Ravi Thakur on Thursday filed his nomination as the BJP candidate for the by-election to the Lahaul and Spiti assembly seat in Himachal Pradesh.
Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, who accompanied Ravi Thakur, accused the Congress government of neglecting Lahaul and Spiti during the past 15 months.
He alleged that the local MLA raised the concerns of his constituency but was insulted and so, he left the Congress.
Ravi Thakur was among six Congress MLAs disqualified from the Himachal Pradesh Assembly for defying a party whip to be present in the House and vote in favour of the government during the cut motions and budget. All of them switched to the BJP and were fielded from the respective seats for the bypolls.
Accusing Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu of resorting to repressive measures and instituting fake cases against Ravi Thakur, Jai Ram Thakur said that the government failed to implement the Congress' poll guarantees and was misleading the people.
Addressing a conference of party functionaries in his Hamirpur parliamentary constituency, Union minister Anurag Thakur accused the Congress of dividing the country based on region, language, religion, race and colour of skin.
He said the graph of the Congress was consistently declining and after the third phase of polling, it has become evident that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is heading towards a hat-trick.
At a rally to seek votes for Congress rebel and now-BJP candidate for Kutlehar bypolls Dveinder Kumar, BJP state unit chief Rajiv Bindal said, "People of the country know that Congress is anti-Rama and trying to snatch power by fooling people and making false promises." PTI BPL IJT IJT