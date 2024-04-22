Cong rebel Vishal Patil does not withdraw nomination, to fight Sangli LS polls as independent

Pune, Apr 22 (PTI) Congress rebel Vishal Patil stuck to his decision to contest the Sangli Lok Sabha poll as an independent candidate and did not withdraw his nomination on Monday, which was the last day for the process.

Sangli will vote on May 7, while the result will be declared on June 4.

The Congress and the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT), both part of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance, were engaged in a tussle over the Sangli seat for several weeks and the latter unilaterally declared wrestler Chandrahar Patil as its candidate.

Incidentally, Congress leader Vishwajeet Kadam wrote to the party's central leadership to prevail upon Sena (UBT) to allow Patil to contest, but in vain.

"As the Shiv Sena (UBT) did not withdraw its candidate, I have decided to contest the election as an Independent candidate. I received calls from some senior leaders asking me to withdraw my nominations and my family members were promised key positions," Patil said addressing a press conference.

"I am grateful for these offers, but this struggle is not mine. It is of the people. I am the people's candidate, I am the candidate of Congress workers' self-esteem. I still consider myself a Congress party candidate," he added.

The Congress' workers are supporting him and the contest represented the essence of the party's existence, Patil claimed.