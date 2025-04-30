Cong recalls Modi's 'grandstanding', BJP ad in wake of 26/11; stresses need for collective resolve

New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday recalled Narendra Modi's "grandstanding" at his 2008 media address as the Gujarat CM, just two days after the 2008 Mumbai attacks began, and the BJP's "awful" advertisement targeting the UPA government, but asserted "let us now be cohesive at this most sensitive time".

In the wake of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, Congress general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh said this is a time to demonstrate a collective resolve to teach Pakistan a lesson it will never forget.

"On the night of April 22 itself, the Indian National Congress had asked for an all-party meeting. The meeting was held two days later but was not attended by the prime minister. The Congress Working Committee (CWC) resolution of April 24 is absolutely clear," he said on X.

This is a time for unity and solidarity.



This is a time for demonstrating a collective resolve to teach Pakistan a lesson it will never forget.



The senior leader noted the Congress and other opposition parties have also called for a special session of Parliament to discuss the attack and showcase a collective resolve.

"But what did the BJP do on November 28, 2008 -- just two days after the deadly terror attacks began in Mumbai? In a brazenly unprecedented move, the then Gujarat CM went to Mumbai and, in an act of grandstanding, addressed the media," Ramesh said.

The BJP also issued an "awful" advertisement that very day in the newspapers, he said. "This is history. Let us now be cohesive at this most sensitive time. The country is waiting." Ramesh also shared the 2008 advertisement of the BJP which read -- "Brutal terror strikes at will. Weak government -- unwilling and incapable".

His remarks came a day after a pictorial social media post by the Congress attempting to portray PM Modi as a leader missing in action during a crisis was slammed by the BJP on Tuesday. The ruling party saw it as a "sar tan se juda" imagery and an attempt to weaken India.

Following the backlash, the Congress later deleted the post.

The Congress has also asked its leaders toe the party line on the Pahalgam terror attack or face disciplinary action.

In a letter to all state unit chiefs, CLP leaders, party general secretaries and in-charges, MPs, MLAs/MLCs and heads of various departments and frontal organisations, Congress general secretary K C Venugopal asked them to exercise utmost discipline and consistency in public communication and not speak out of place on the Pahalgam incident.

The CWC has termed the Pahalgam attack, masterminded by Pakistan, as a direct assault on the values of this republic. It also called for a comprehensive examination of intelligence failures and security lapses.

Both Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi had expressed support to the government on whatever action it takes on the matter.

Kharge and Gandhi have also written to Prime Minister Modi, asking him to convene a special session of Parliament.

Several opposition MPs have made a similar demand to the government in the wake of the dastardly attack in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed last week, evoking anger and public outrage.