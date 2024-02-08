Congress releases 'black paper' on Modi govt's 'failures'; flags unemployment and farmers distress

New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday released a "black paper" to highlight the "failures" of the Modi government, flagging issues such as unemployment, price rise and "farmers' distress".

The release of the ‘black paper’ titled ‘10 Saal Anyay Kaal’ by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge comes ahead of the government’s tabling in Parliament of a ‘white paper’ on the “mismanagement” of the economy prior to 2014 with an aim to draw lessons.

The 'black paper' highlights issues such as "unemployment, price rise, farmers' distress, failure to carry out a caste census and injustice to women”.

Attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kharge said he talks of Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi when asked about price rise but “they are ruling now and they should answer what they have done”.

It was Modi's guarantee to provide 2 crore jobs and ensure MSP to farmers and now the prime minister should say he could not do it a but instead he has come up with new guarantees.

Kharge said the Congress ensured India's independence and in 2024, it will take the country out of the BJP's "darkness of injustice".