Cong releases 'black paper' on Modi govt's 'failures'; flags unemployment, neglect of non-BJP states

New Delhi, Feb 8 (PTI) The Congress on Thursday released a "black paper" to highlight the "failures" of the Modi government, alleging that the last 10 years were a period of "injustice" with issues such as rising prices, unemployment, subversion of institutions and "discrimination" against non-BJP states plaguing the country.

Advertisment

Congress president Malllikarjun Kharge released a 54-page "charge sheet" indicting the Centre ahead of the government's tabling in Parliament of a 'white paper' on the "mismanagement" of the economy prior to 2014 with an aim to draw lessons.

"We are bringing out a 'black paper' against the government. Whenever PM (Narendra) Modi presents his views in Parliament, he hides his failures. At the same time, when we speak about the failures of the government, it is not given importance. Therefore, we thought of bringing out a black paper and tell the public about the failures of the government," Kharge, who was flanked by party leaders Pawan Khera and Syed Naseer Hussain, said at a press conference at his residence here.

The 'black paper' highlights social, economic and political "injustices" committed during the Modi government's tenure.

Advertisment

"The Modi government's 10 years in power have devastated the country's economy, aggravated unemployment, destroyed the country's agricultural sector, abetted crimes against women and committed grave injustices against minorities in the country," the party alleged in its 'black paper'.

Under the "economic injustice" segment, the 'black paper talks about the "unemployment crisis", lack of jobs and low labour force participation.

"The Modi government is silent on price rise...the prices of petrol, diesel and daily essentials has reached record levels," the 'back paper' said.

Advertisment

Terming the 2016 move of demonetisation as a blunder, the party said that seven years after the "disastrous demonetisation" the economic affects continue to haunt the country." The black paper also raised issues such as "unemployment, price rise, farmers' distress, failure to carry out a caste census and injustice to women”.

Attacking Prime Minister Modi, Kharge said he talks of Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi when asked about price rise but “they are ruling now and they should answer what they have done".

It was Modi's guarantee to provide 2 crore jobs and ensure MSP to farmers and now the prime minister should say he could not do it a but instead he has come up with new guarantees.

Advertisment

"The Congress ensured country's independence and in 2024, it will take country out of BJP's 'darkness of injustice'," he said.

Accusing the BJP government of "finishing democracy", Kharge said, "There is a danger to democracy in the country. " He accused the BJP of attempting and also toppling elected governments.

"They tried to do this in Jharkhand also but we stopped them," he said.

Advertisment

Kharge alleged that the Modi government discriminated against non-BJP led states over the last decade.

The 'black paper' also alleged that India has become "electoral autocracy" and cited the V-Dem institute. It also claimed that federalism was weakened by the Modi government.

Sharing a link to the black paper, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh recalled that on January 4, 2014, in his press conference lasting about 75 minutes, then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh had made two far reaching statements that are most relevant for today.

"It encapsulates the Black Paper on 10 Saal Anyay Kaal just released by the Congress Party and the so-called ‘White Paper’ which will be tabled by the Modi government today. Dr. Manmohan Singh said: 1. History will be kinder to me. 2. It will be disastrous for the country to have Shri Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister.Both statements have been proved right today." The party also hit out at the government over the Manipur issue and the border situation with China. PTI ASK SKC ASK DV DV