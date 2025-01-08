Cong releases names of 40 star campaigners for urban local body polls in Uttarakhand

Dehradun, Jan 8 (PTI) The Congress on Wednesday released the names of 40 star campaigners for the upcoming urban local body polls in Uttarakhand, with former chief minister Harish Rawat and PCC president Karan Mahara featuring in the list.

Polling for 11 municipal corporations, 43 municipal councils and 46 nagar panchayats in Uttarakhand will be held on January 23.

Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Yashpal Arya, party MLA from Chakrata Pritam Singh, former Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) President Ganesh Godiyal, Deputy Leader of Opposition Bhuvan Kapri, former ministers Harak Singh Rawat, Govind Singh Kunjwal, Nav Prabhat, Shoor Veer Singh Sajwan, Mantri Prasad Naithani, and Manglaur MLA Qazi Nizamuddin are among the party's star campaigners for the civic body polls.

Meanwhile, PCC President Karan Mahara has also appointed senior party leaders, including PCC Vice President Dhirendra Pratap, Seva Dal president Hema Purohit, vice president Bhagirath Bhatt and former district president Satish Nainwal, as senior observers for the polls.

Pratap and Purohit will serve as senior observers for the Garhwal region, while Bhatt and Nainwal will oversee Kumaon, according to an office memorandum issued by Mahara.

The counting of votes will take place on January 25. PTI ALM ALM ARD ARD