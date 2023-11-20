Cong resorting to false advertising, no wave in its support in Rajasthan: Pralhad Joshi

Kota (Rajasthan), Nov 20 (PTI) Union minister and Rajasthan BJP in-charge Pralhad Joshi on Monday slammed the Congress, saying it resorted to false advertising to garner support.

Speaking to media persons here after supervising arrangements for PM Narendra Modi's scheduled public meetings in Baran's Anta and Kota's Dusshera ground on Tuesday, Joshi said the ruling party in the state was spreading lies through its advertisement 'Rajasthan Main Congress Ki Lahar' (Congress wave in Rajasthan).

The compulsion to exhibit through advertisement that there is a Congress wave in Rajasthan indicated that there is no such wave in the party's support, the Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister said.

He lashed out at the Gehlot government over corruption, paper leak scam, and other crimes in the state and claimed Congress would hardly be able to win 56 seats against its claim of 156.

In the advertisement, the Congress claimed that they would win 156 seats, but they will be unable to win even 56 seats, Joshi said.

"If you come to win 56 seats Gehlotji, I will come to your home and honour you," the BJP leader challenged.

"We are not able to see people in Gehlot's rallies... There are many villages where people are not even allowing them (Congress members) to enter," he added.

Joshi also slammed the party for referring to ED and CBI as "weapons of BJP" a day earlier.

Congress on Sunday had said it has guarantees, while the BJP has ED and CBI.

Joshi cited charges against Congress MLA Bharat Singh and Ramnarayan Meena and said Gehlot's party members levelled serious allegations of corruption against Rajasthan minister Pramod Jain Bhaya, while the chief minister's right hand was caught red-handed in the paper leak case.

"Despite all this, he (Gehlot) wants that the ED and CBI should not have taken any action," he said.

The Union minister also pointed out rifts between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot, saying the former is moving against his party colleague.

Meanwhile, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra on Monday said that the time has come to give a democratic answer to the Congress which is treating Hindus in a second-class manner.

Patra said that the Congress leaders who submitted affidavits to the court calling Ram "imaginary" are now performing hawan and chanting 'Gayatri mantra' as the polling dates approach.

Referring to the alleged gang rape of a 15-year-old girl in Nagaur district, Patra alleged that the rear windshield of the accused's car had the sticker of a Congress candidate pasted on it.

Assembly polls are due in the state on November 25 and counting of votes will take place on December 3.

