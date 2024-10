Chandigarh: Congress candidate Aftab Ahmed won the Nuh assembly seat in Haryana on Tuesday, defeating his nearest rival and Indian National Lok Dal nominee Tahir Hussain. according to the Election Commission.

Ahmed, who was the outgoing MLA from Nuh, defeated Hussain by a margin of 46,963 votes.

The BJP's Sanjay Singh was at the third spot.

Counting of votes polled in the October 5 assembly elections in Haryana began at 8 am on Tuesday.