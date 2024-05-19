Cong, RJD leaders did not attend Ram temple consecration because of 'Ghushpathiye' vote bank: Shah

Bettiah (Bihar), May 19 (PTI) Launching a scathing on INDIA bloc leaders, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday accused the Congress and RJD leaders of not attending the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya due to their 'Ghushpathiye' (infiltrator) vote bank.

Advertisment

Addressing an election rally at Bettiah in West Champaran district in support of BJP's Sanjay Jaiswal, who is seeking re-election from Paschim Champaran Lok Sabha constituency, Shah said, "Congress and RJD were against the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya from the very beginning. Invitations for the ceremony were sent to them, but they did not come because of their 'Ghushpathiye' vote bank." Shah accused Congress and RJD leaders of being scared that attending the ceremony would offend their vote bank.

He also criticised the Congress-led opposition for raising fears about Pakistan's atomic power, stating, "Congress leader Manishankar Aiyar and ally Farooq Abdullah tried to scare us by saying that we cannot take back PoK because Pakistan has atom bombs. PoK belongs to India. It will remain so. We will claim it back." Shah also accused Lalu Prasad-led RJD of joining hands with Congress, which opposed the Mandal Commission's recommendations, solely to make Lalu's son Tejashwi Yadav the CM of Bihar.

He praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for respecting people from backward classes and predicted a landslide victory for the NDA in Bihar.

Advertisment

"The NDA under the leadership of Modi will win 400-plus seats. After four phases of polls, I can confidently say the NDA has already won more than 270 Lok Sabha seats. The RJD will not win even four seats and Congress not even 40," Shah said.

He added that Congress and RJD never worked for the development of poor people and cannot think of the betterment of Bihar.

Paschim Champaran, Valmiki Nagar, Purvi Champaran, Sheohar, Vaishali, Gopalganj, Siwan, and Maharajganj will go to polls on May 25 (sixth phase). PTI PKD MNB