Cong, RJD to face defeat in Bihar, NDA to retain power with thumping majority: BJP

Ranchi, Sep 18 (PTI) The Congress-RJD alliance will face a heavy defeat in the upcoming Bihar assembly elections as the NDA is set to return to power in the state with a thumping majority, BJP national general secretary Arun Singh claimed here on Thursday.

He said the Congress will remain "invisible across the country for the next 25-30 years under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi".

“The Congress will face a complete wipeout in Bihar during the upcoming elections. Since the RJD is with the Congress, it will also face defeat. The NDA will form the government in Bihar with a thumping majority,” Singh said, addressing media persons at the Jharkhand BJP headquarters here.

Accusing Gandhi, the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha, of attacking constitutional institutions, Singh claimed that people have rejected the Congress in every election recently.

“The Congress will be invisible across the country for the next 25-30 years under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi. He has been attacking constitutional institutions for the past few years. People of the country understood that he only speaks lies,” Singh alleged.

The BJP leader also accused the JMM-led government in Jharkhand of pushing the state into ‘jungle raj’ by "promoting land and stone mafia and people having links with terrorist groups".

“The law and order have collapsed in the state. Social worker like Surya Hansda, who had raised his voice against sand mafia and corruption, was murdered. The BJP will continue to raise its voice against illegal activities,” Singh said.

Hansda, who contested multiple assembly polls and was also wanted in several criminal cases, was arrested from Nawadih village in Deoghar on August 10. He died in an alleged encounter that took place while he was being taken to Rahadbadia hills by police to recover hidden weapons.

Hansda had allegedly snatched an arm from police personnel and fired at them while attempting to flee the spot. The policemen retaliated, which resulted in his death, Godda police had claimed.

Singh, the Rajya Sabha MP, alleged that development work in Jharkhand came to a halt, while problems like Naxalism are again increasing.

“They (JMM, Congress and RJD alliance) won the elections. But, people have not given them the right to loot. They have given votes for development of the state and better law and order,” he said.

Singh alleged that Pakistan's spy agency ISI connections are "increasing in the state due to government’s appeasement politics".

“The government should identify people, who are traitors and conspire against the country, and take strict action against them,” he added. PTI SAN BDC