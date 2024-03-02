Cong, RJD use deprived sections as shield to justify corruption, dynastic politics: PM Modi

Begusarai (Bihar), Mar 2 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched a frontal attack on the Congress-RJD combine in Bihar, charging it with using Dalits and other deprived sections of the society as a “shield to justify their dynastic politics and corruption”.

Advertisment

Addressing a rally in Begusarai district of the state, Modi also made veiled references to the land-for-jobs scam, pertaining to RJD president Lalu Prasad’s tenure as the railway minister in the previous UPA government.

He alleged that the Congress-RJD combine was guilty of “betrayal of social justice”.

The PM also asserted that social uplift was brought about by his government which worked for the progress of all.

Advertisment

Modi, who spoke in the presence of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, hailed the JD(U) president as a true champion of social justice, like the latter’s mentor Karpoori Thakur who was recently given the Bharat Ratna by the Centre.

The prime minister was speaking after the launch of development projects worth more than Rs 1.5 lakh crore.

“Earlier, such functions were held at the Vigyan Bhavan in Delhi. We have brought Delhi to Begusarai……And of the projects launched today, Rs 30,000 crore are for Bihar”, said the prime minister.

Advertisment

Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the prime minister also exuded confidence that the NDA, which was running a “double engine” government in Bihar, would sweep the elections across the country.

“The whole country is saying abki baar phir se NDA sarkaar. Abki Baar 400 paar”, said the PM, referring to his claim that the BJP-led coalition would bag more than 400 seats in the 543-strong Lok Sabha.

He also said the people believed in “Modi ki guarantee….. which in itself is the guarantee that the promise will be fulfilled”. PTI NAC BDC