Cong rule in Himachal period of progress, 5 guarantees fulfilled in 15 months: CM Sukhu

Shimla, Dec 10 (PTI) The past two years of Congress rule in Himachal Pradesh has been a period of progress and fulfilment of promises as the government implemented its five guarantees in just 15 months, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said.

The remaining commitments would be fulfilled in a phased manner, he said, adding a state-level event would be held at the Luhnu Ground in Bilaspur district on Wednesday to mark two years of the Congress dispensation in the state.

The chief minister expressed his gratitude to the people for supporting the cause of 'Vayastha Parivartan' and said several ambitious schemes and programmes have been initiated for people's welfare during these two years.

He called upon the people of the state to participate enthusiastically in the celebrations and continue to support the government in coming years.

Sukhu said his government would launch six new schemes aimed at transforming the lives of the people and making the state self-reliant and most prosperous in the country.

"These schemes would reflect our dedication to addressing the needs of the citizens and building a prosperous future for Himachal Pradesh," the chief minister added. PTI BPL NSD NSD