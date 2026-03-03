Cong, SAD slam Punjab govt over painting buses in 'AAP colours'

Chandigarh, Mar 3 (PTI) Opposition SAD and Congress on Tuesday targeted the AAP government in Punjab, accusing it of misusing the state exchequer by painting state-owned PRTC buses in blue and yellow colours, associated with the ruling party's flag and posters.

Earlier, the government schools and hospitals were painted in blue and yellow colours, which also drew criticism from various quarters, they said.

And now, state-owned PRTC (Pepsu Road Transport Corporation) buses are also being painted in the colours of the Aam Aadmi Party flag, they said.

Slamming the Bhagwant Mann government over the alleged misuse of government funds, Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring said, "When you have nothing else to show after four years of power, you only end up showing your true colours." He said the "true colour" of the AAP is to "cheat and deceive people with fake and false claims through advertisements at the cost of public exchequer".

Warring wondered what purpose it would serve for the party to paint the already painted buses in "AAP colours".

"You painted the hospitals in the name of Aam Aadmi Clinics followed by schools and now the buses," he said in a statement.

"This only shows the extreme levels of insecurity the ruling party is suffering from," he alleged.

The Punjab Congress president observed that this will prove counterproductive for the AAP as people are already fed up with the government and the moment they see such type of things by the ruling party they get further annoyed and agitated.

He pointed out never ever has any government in Punjab or elsewhere in the country changed the colour of the state run buses.

"The existing colours have been there for years and one can easily identify the Punjab Roadways bus from a distance," Warring said, adding, such things are seen as symbols of particular states which should not be changed at any stage at any cost.

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia alleged that the AAP government was misusing the state funds by painting PRTC buses in the colours of the Aam Aadmi Party's flag.

Questioning the CM, Majithia said, "Bhagwant Mann, is this the revolution you had promised to the people of Punjab? Will AAP leaders and workers now also be asked to wear blue shirts and yellow pants?" "It appears the AAP has turned into an 'Always Advertisement Party', which has done nothing for the real development of Punjab. Instead, through widespread advertisements across Punjab and the country, the government has drained the public exchequer and misled the people of the state," Majithia alleged.

The government's time is now limited and every single rupee of Punjab will be accounted for, he said.

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal too hit out at the AAP government.

"The fake revolutionaries are at it again! After bankrupting Punjab, wrecking law & order and ruining the economy, @AamAadmiParty is busy in a repainting spree: Sewa Kendras (built by @Akali_Dal_) repainted & renamed sham Mohalla Clinics. Meritorious Schools (established by Badal Sahab) splashed in jhadoo party colours. Now PRTC buses being painted in AAP's blue, yellow & white," said Badal in a post on X.

"But these gimmicks won't fool Punjabis. They know that it was Shiromani Akali Dal alone which developed the State- AAP is only good at looting & propaganda!" he alleged. PTI CHS NB NB