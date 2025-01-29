Cong says first to use term guarantee in Karnataka polls as it gives right to people

New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) The Congress on Wednesday claimed that it was the first to use the term guarantee in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly polls to send out a message to the public that it does what it says.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh's assertion came as his party launched its manifesto, promising to conduct a caste survey and set up a ministry for 'Purvanchalis' if it is voted to power in the capital.

"Today, all parties are using the word 'guarantee', but this word was used by the Congress Party in the Karnataka elections in 2023. We wanted to give this message to the public that the Congress Party does what it says. This is not just a guarantee but a right of the people. That is why we came up with guarantees," Ramesh said at a press conference here where the party launched its manifesto.

"When Manmohan Singh was the prime minister, the Congress Party brought a law in the form of a guarantee, which was passed and its name was 'National Rural Employment Guarantee Act'," he added.

Ramesh said the meaning of guarantee is that it is a right of the public.

"If the promises made to them are not fulfilled, they can also take legal recourse. So now every party is using the term guarantee," he added.

The Congress leader also lashed out at AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal over the rising pollution levels in Delhi.

"Ease of breathing is more important in Delhi than ease of business and ease of 'jumlabazi'," he said, taking a swipe at the BJP and AAP.

"In pollution and contamination, Delhi is right up there when compared to other places. This is due to policies of the BJP. They did not take it as seriously as it should have been done and also the AAP has also not taken it seriously," Ramesh alleged.

He said the Congress is running the 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhaan' campaign at the national level.

"This campaign started with a rally in Belgaum, the second rally was held in Mhow and now the third rally will be held in Telangana. We will run this campaign for the whole year, because today there is a three-pronged attack. On one side the RSS-BJP is attacking Gandhi ji's ideas, on the other hand Amit Shah insulted Babasaheb Ambedkar and on the third side, Narendra Modi is attacking our Constitution," he alleged.

Keeping these things and sentiments in mind, the Congress has prepared its manifesto and talked about scheduled tribes, minorities, middle class, businessmen, students and general public.

The party, which was ousted from power by the AAP in 2013, also promised a monthly grant of Rs 2,500 to women, free electricity up to 300 units and LPG cylinders at Rs 500.

Free health insurance of up to Rs 25 lakh and free ration kits were also among the party's guarantees.

The manifesto -- divided into 22 focus areas -- also promises financial assistance of Rs 8,500 per month for one year to educated unemployed youth. The party also proposed to launch 100 Indira canteens across the city that would offer meals at Rs 5. PTI ASK AS AS