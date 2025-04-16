Cong says it respects SC orders on tree felling issue; BRS, BJP welcome apex court's direction

Hyderabad, Apr 16 (PTI) The ruling Congress in Telangana on Wednesday said it respects the Supreme Court's orders on the issue of tree felling in the land parcel next to the University of Hyderabad (UoH), while opposition BRS and BJP welcomed the apex court's orders to protect the environment and ecology in the land.

State Congress president and MLC B Mahesh Kumar Goud said he did not study the Supreme Court's orders but said the government would decide its future course of action, while respecting the court's decision.

The opposition BRS welcomed the apex court's orders and said it hopes that "wisdom would prevail" at least now on the state's Congress government.

The SC's orders for "restoration of the forest" in the land at Kancha Gachibowli, and instructing the Telangana government that its Chief Wildlife Warden should ensure safety of all wildlife is a huge win for all those who care for the environment in Hyderabad and the state, BRS Working President K T Rama Rao said.

"The @BRSparty wholeheartedly welcomes the Hon’ble SC orders, and hopes that at least now wisdom will dawn on Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and the Congress government in Telangana that it cannot get away with environmental murder," he said in a post on 'X'.

Union Coal and Mines Minister and Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy also said he hopes that the Congress government would "not repeat its mistakes" and takes immediate steps to restore the ecology of the region.

"I welcome the Hon’ble Supreme Court's order following the hearing of the case of massive deforestation in Kancha Gachibowli by the Congress Govt. in Telangana," he said in a post on 'X'.

The SC has rightly raised concerns on the compelling urgency to undertake such developmental activity, removing countless number of trees from the forest area without necessary permissions, he said.

"While SC has granted four weeks for the Telangana Govt. to respond, it has also strictly ordered that even a single tree should not be felled in the meantime from the area. I hope the Congress Govt. in Telangana sheds its ego, not repeat its mistakes and take immediate action to restore the ecology of the region, as directed by the SC," Reddy said.

The UoH Students Union, which held protests over the tree felling, also hailed the SC's orders.

"Supreme Court extends the stay till May 15. Supreme Court cracks down on Telangana government. Students' unity long live!," the union said in a social media post.

The apex court on Wednesday expressed concern over the environmental damage due to the felling of a large number of trees on the land parcel next to the University of Hyderabad, and said it would go out of the way for the protection of environment and ecology.

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and Augustine George Masih questioned the Telangana government over the "tearing hurry" to fell the trees there.

"You have to come up with a plan as to how you will restore those 100 acres (of land)," the bench told senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, who appeared for Telangana.

The Telangana government's plan to develop the 400 acres of land in Kancha Gachibowli to create IT infrastructure had sparked protests by UoH Students' Union. PTI SJR SJR KH