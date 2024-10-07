Cong says Manipur unit chief received ED summons, slams govt for 'politics of vendetta'

New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) The Congress on Monday claimed that its Manipur unit chief K Meghachandra has received summons from the Enforcement Directorate and slammed the development as politics of vendetta aimed at covering up the Union government's "colossal failures" in the state.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said "those who are afraid intimidate" and asserted that the Congress will never be silenced.

"K Meghachandra Singh, MLA and President of the Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee, has been speaking out fearlessly and aggressively against the non-biological PM, the Union Home Minister, the Chief Minister of Manipur, and the BJP, exposing the manner in which they have destroyed Manipur since May 2023," Ramesh said in a post on X.

"Today he has received summons from the ED. This is nothing but the politics of vendetta, vengeance, harassment, and revenge," he said.

Ramesh alleged that this action is to cover up the Union Government's "colossal failures in the state -- reflected in Mr. Narendra Modi's refusal to visit the state since it blew up 17 months back".

"Those who are afraid intimidate. The Congress will NEVER be silenced," the Congress general secretary asserted.

The Congress has been attacking the prime minister for not visiting Manipur since violence erupted last year.

Ethnic violence in Manipur erupted on May 3, 2023, following a tribal solidarity march in the hill districts to protest against the majority Meitei community's push for Scheduled Tribe status.

Since then, the violence has claimed the lives of more than 220 individuals, including members of both the Kuki and Meitei communities, as well as security personnel. PTI ASK RHL