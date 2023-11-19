Cong screens cricket world cup final at its headquarters, Kharge present

New Delhi, Nov 19 (PTI) The Congress has put up big screens at its headquarters here to screen the world cup cricket final between India and Australia on Sunday.

Advertisment

Sources said party chief Mallikarjun Kharge along with senior Congress leaders were present to watch the match at the Congress headquarters.

Chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party Sonia Gandhi and former party chief Rahul Gandhi, who is campaigning in Rajasthan's Bundi, are likely to watch the final match there, the sources added.

Kharge and Sonia Gandhi have wished the Indian cricket team good luck and said the entire country is behind them and is cheering for them to win the world cup. PTI SKC NSD NSD NSD