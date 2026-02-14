Cong secures 39.8 pc vote share in Telangana municipal elections

Hyderabad, Feb 14 (PT) The ruling Congress secured 39.8 per cent of the votes in the elections to 116 municipalities and seven municipal corporations, the Telangana SEC said on Saturday.

The vote share of main opposition BRS was 28.7 per cent, while the BJP obtained 15.6 per cent of votes, it said.

Independents secured 8.3 per cent vote share and Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM got 3.2 per cent votes.

The AIFB (All India Forward Block) got 1.5 per cent. Many independent candidates and also those who failed to get tickets of major parties contested on an AIFB ticket.

The CPI and CPI(M) got 1.3 per cent and 0.5 per cent vote share respectively.

The Jana Sena Party of Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan managed to get 0.3 per cent of votes, while Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) received 0.2 per cent of votes.

In a boost to the A Revanth Reddy-led government, the Congress registered an emphatic victory in the elections held on February 11, winning 1,347 of the total 2,582 wards in 116 municipalities. PTI SJR SJR KH