Cong seeks arrest of Himachal BJP MLA, alleges he harassed kin of own party leader

Shimla, Aug 26 (PTI) The Congress plans to hold a protest here on Tuesday seeking the arrest of a BJP MLA, who it alleges had harassed the daughter of a local leader from his own party.

All India Mahila Congress president Alka Lamba claimed on Monday that the woman had withdrawn her "complaint" to the police under pressure from the BJP central leadership. According to her, the "victim" is the daughter of a BJP leader in Chamba district.

She said members of the Congress' women's wing will march from the party office to the assembly demanding the arrest of the MLA.

"This is not a protest, we are going with our demand that the MLA should be in jail and not in the Vidhan Sabha," Lamba said, adding that the victim should be immediately given protection. PTI BPL IJT IJT