Cong seeks ban on ABVP across educational institutions after campus incidents

New Delhi, Oct 17 (PTI) In the wake of three ABVP students held for allegedly taking photographs of girls who were changing clothes in a Madhya Pradesh college, the Congress on Friday called for strict action and a ban on RSS-ABVP in universities and high schools across the country.

All India Mahila Congress president Alka Lamba condemned the incident at a government college in Mandsaur, stating that those who advocate the slogan "Beti Bachao" are paradoxically filming their daughters while they change.

"This act has been done by the BJP-backed ABVP members. The incident exposes the BJP's 'chaal-charitra-chehra'," Lamba alleged, addressing a joint press conference with National Students' Union of India (NSUI) President Varun Choudhary.

Lamba also referenced a previous case from Karnataka in 2023, where an ABVP student leader was accused of producing obscene videos of female students and blackmailing them. Furthermore, she cited an alleged rape case at the South Asian University in Delhi.

"After this incident, we want to tell the country's prime minister, home minister (Amit Shah), and Delhi's chief minister that such incidents will not be tolerated. If you believe that by concealing evidence you can protect the accused, we will not allow it. We will fight this battle at every level," Lamba asserted.

Additionally, Choudhary claimed that a woman ABVP office-bearer slapped a professor at BR Ambedkar College of Delhi University. "The full video of this incident is available. Action should be taken as soon as it is acknowledged, yet several hours have passed without any response," he stated.

Choudhary emphasised that the Congress demands a thorough investigation into the cases from Mandsaur, Ambedkar College, South Asian University, and the alleged suicide of IT professional Anandu Aji from Kerala.

"We call for strict action against anyone found responsible after these investigations and a nationwide ban on RSS and ABVP in all universities and high schools. This country must be governed by the Constitution, not by the reprehensible ideology of RSS-ABVP," the NSUI president said.

The police detained three students from the Bhanpura Government College in Mandsaur district after they were accused of secretly taking photographs of girls changing ahead of a cultural event, an official said on Wednesday. The suspects, aged between 20 and 22, are all members of the ABVP, with one being the city secretary. The police took action based on a written complaint from the college's acting principal, an official stated.

In another incident, a first-year BTech student residing in a South Asian University hostel accused four individuals, including a security guard, of sexually assaulting her on campus premises. She was found injured with her clothes torn on October 13, a day after being reported missing.

An FIR was registered on Tuesday based on her complaint, in which she alleged that she was sexually assaulted and forced to consume an abortion pill. PTI ASK ASK MPL MPL