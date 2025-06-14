Cong seeks blanket farm loan waiver; says govt has money for big projects but not for farmers

Mumbai, Jun 14 (PTI) Senior Congress leaders in Maharashtra on Saturday accused the Mahayuti government of betraying farmers and demanded an immediate and across-the-board farm loan waiver, warning that the current agrarian crisis could spiral into a major agitation if not addressed urgently.

They also alleged that the government always has money for mega projects like expressways , but claims that coffers were empty when it comes to helping farmers.

"Farmers are poor and distressed. Instead of helping them, BJP leaders are rubbing salt on their wounds," former Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole said.

"Maharashtra tops the chart in farmer suicides. The government must act decisively and wipe clean the debt records by ensuring full loan waivers for all farmers," he said.

According to him, Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule suggested that only 'eligible' farmers would get relief.

"This is nothing but an insult. Farmers are by default eligible and in need. There should be no discrimination," he said.

He accused the BJP of changing rules to benefit corporates while denying rightful relief to farmers.

"During elections, they promised loan waivers, but now they are backing out and hiding behind committees," Patole said, adding that the Congress-led UPA government under the leadership of Dr Manmohan Singh had waived farm loans of Rs 70,000 crore without conditions, and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in the state had followed suit.

The MLA from Sakoli alleged that the government found Rs 3,000 crore to increase contracts for a private firm, Megha Engineering, but claims to be cash-strapped when it comes to farmers.

A Congress Working Committee (CWC) member and former state minister, Balasaheb Thorat, said the government should stop its "drama of forming committees" and immediately announce a blanket loan waiver.

"The government had promised farm loan waivers in its very first cabinet meeting. Honouring this promise is both a political and moral obligation," Thorat said.

Questioning the need for yet another committee, Thorat added, "The government always has money for expressways and mega projects but claims an empty treasury when it comes to farmers. Committees don't wipe debt, political will does." He warned that farmers, already devastated by unseasonal rains and crop losses across foodgrains, fruits, vegetables and cotton, are pushed to the brink with many forced to approach moneylenders due to denial of institutional credit.

Thorat praised former MLA and Prahar Janshakti Party founder Bachchu Kadu's hunger strike for highlighting the gravity of the crisis and urged the government to stop "deception and delay".

"Time is running out. If the government fails to act with urgency, it will face an uncontrollable backlash from the farming community," Thorat said.

Kadu on Saturday ended his hunger strike after state minister Uday Samant assured him that his demands of farm loan waiver and hike in honorarium for persons with disabilities will be addressed by the government.

Kadu was on a hunger strike in Gurukunj Mozari in Teosa taluka in Amravati district for the last seven days demanding complete loan waiver for farmers in Maharashtra and Rs 6,000 per month assistance for 'divyangjan'. PTI MR NP