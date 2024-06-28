Cong seeks CBI inquiry into Goa DGP's alleged involvement in house demolition case

Panaji, Jun 28 (PTI) The Congress on Friday demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the alleged involvement of Goa Director General of Police (DGP) Jaspal Singh in an unauthorised partial demolition of a house at Assagao in North Goa.

Addressing a press conference in Panaji, Goa Pradesh Congress Committee president Amit Patkar demanded that the DGP either be relieved of his charge or be asked to go on a long leave.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also targeted the state police chief as well as the state government over the issue.

The resident of a one-storey house in Assagao, Prinsha Agarwadekar, has earlier lodged a complaint with the police alleging that her house was partially demolished last Saturday and her husband Pradeep and son Prince were kidnapped by unidentified persons. Police later arrested Arshad Khwaja (51) from near Panaji who claims to be the owner of the property and the driver of the bulldozer.

The demolition of the house has created a political controversy with Chief Minister Pramod Sawant instituting a high-level inquiry led by Chief Secretary Puneet Kumar Goyal into the case.

The opposition parties on Friday cited a media report which quoted that the inquiry findings had alleged involvement of state DGP Jaspal Singh into the matter. The report claimed that inspector Prashil Desai, attached to Anjuna police station, had informed the state chief secretary that the DGP shouted at him when he stopped the house demolition last week.

Talking to reporters, Leader of Opposition in the Goa legislative assembly, Yuri Alemao, said the entire case indicates that there is a total collapse of law and order. "The chief minister should also take the responsibility," he said.

Alemao said that the Congress party, during the upcoming assembly session, will ensure that the state government comes with stringent laws to protect the land in Goa.

"Linkage from BJP to DGP needs to be probed. It is an open secret that BJP patronises land and real estate mafia," he claimed.

He questioned why CM Sawant was avoiding questions from the media on the issue, and demanded a judicial inquiry under a retired high court judge into the matter.

Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) president Amit Patkar said the revelations by the Anjuna police expose how the DGP misused his position to protect an outsider in an illegal act.

"I demand Goa CM Dr Pramod Sawant to immediately ask Union Home Minister Amit Shah to sack the DGP for his involvement in Assagao house demolition case," he said.

AAP's Goa chief Amit Palekar wrote on his X handle, "Words coming out from the horses mouth is that Assagao incident is directly connected through non uniform wearing Police officer to CM @DrPramodPSawant and that's why he as Home Minister is quite (read quiet) when media questions him." When contacted earlier in the day, DGP Singh said he has directed Superintendent of Police (Crime Branch) Rahul Gupta to comment on the issue.

The case of demolition has been shifted to the Crime Branch, which has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate.

Talking to reporters, Gupta said, "The SIT has arrested six persons in connection with the demolition case. Teams are sent to Belgaum (Karnataka) and Mumbai to arrest more accused." When asked about the allegations against the DGP, Gupta said the news report making allegations on a senior police officer is based on an "unsigned and unverified" document.

He refused to speak further on the alleged involvement of the DGP in the matter. PTI RPS NP