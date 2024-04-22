Singhvi-led Congress panel seeks EC action against PM Modi for 'wealth redistribution' remark

New Delhi: The Congress on Monday urged the Election Commission to take action against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his 'redistribution of wealth' remarks made at a poll rally in Rajasthan, alleging they were 'divisive', 'malicious' and targeted a particular religious community.

A delegation of Congress leaders met the Election Commission and handed over complaints against the prime minister, alleging that he has trampled upon and violated the model code and directions of the poll body.

"The Prime Minister has to be held accountable by the ECI for the brazen trampling of the Model Code of Conduct as well as the whole gamut of offences- electoral and otherwise- committed by him and his party," the Congress said in a representation, adding inaction by the poll panel in the matter will tarnish its legacy.

They alleged that Modi was using religion to ask voters to refrain from voting for it and was making false and defamatory statements against the opposition party and its leaders.

The Congress delegation submitted 16 complaints against the BJP and sought immediate action against the ruling party. They also complained against the fresh appointments to UGC even when the election period was underway.

It alleged the statements by Modi "made it clear that he has made false and divisive insinuations, targeted at a particular religious community and a clear provocation to the general public to act out and breach the peace, potentially against such a religious community".

It also alleged that the PM has tried to "mislead" the voters by making "false and unverified allegations, which he knows to be untrue".

They said he has also accused the party that led India’s struggle for freedom and which is also the principal Opposition Party in Parliament, the Indian National Congress, of supporting terrorists and terrorism.

"If this Hon’ble Commission fails to rise to the challenge of upholding the law in the face of these defiant, deliberate and brazen violations being committed by the PM and his party, the Hon’ble ECI risks tarnishing its legacy and abandoning its Constitutional duty by setting a precedent of helpless inaction that will go down in infamy," the Congress memorandum to EC said.

The party said a complaint has been filed against the appointment of members to the UGC made by the Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Human Resources.

According to the UGC’s website, vacancies for appointment of new members have been available since August 2023 and "the timing of the appointment suggests that they are politically motivated, in contravention to the model code of conduct and other orders issued by the Hon’ble Election Commission and have not been made bona fide", the party alleged.