Cong seeks special Central package for cloudburst victims in J-K's Kishtwar

Jammu, Aug 18 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir unit of the Congress on Monday demanded a special Central relief and rehabilitation package for the victims of the cloudburst in Chisoti village of Kishtwar district.

As many as 63 people were killed as flash floods triggered by the cloudburst swept through Chisoti — the last motorable village en route to the Machail Mata temple -- on August 14. The incident left 116 people injured and 82 reported missing.

The president of the Congress' Jammu and Kashmir unit, Tariq Hameed Karra, raised the demand for a central package at a party meeting in Kishwar district.

Senior party leaders, including its working president Raman Bhalla and former minister G M Saroori, attended the meeting that discussed the current situation, organisational activities and the ongoing relief and rescue measures in Chisoti.

Addressing the meeting, Karra, who, along with a delegation, visited the affected village on Sunday, urged the Centre to come forward and help in the rehabilitation of the affected population by announcing a special relief and rehabilitation package.

Bhalla said the tragedy should have been declared a national disaster and that the affected people compensated accordingly. PTI TAS TAS NSD NSD