Cong seeks stronger constitutional safeguards, greater autonomy for Arunachal

Itanagar, Feb 18 (PTI) The Congress in Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday sought an amendment to Article 371(H) of the Indian Constitution that provides special provisions for the state, to ensure stronger constitutional safeguards and greater autonomy for the state.

The party also raised concerns over mega dam projects in the state and the Forest Conservation (Amendment) Act, 2023.

Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bosiram Siram, along with other leaders, submitted a memorandum to AICC president and Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge in New Delhi, seeking his intervention on the issues, a party release stated here.

The memorandum highlighted the environmental, ecological and socio-economic implications of large dam projects in the region and flagged issues relating to protection of indigenous rights, environmental security and sustainable development in the state which necessitated the amendment in the Article 371(H) Article 371(H) is a special constitutional provision that grants unique administrative powers to Arunachal Pradesh in view of its strategic location, sensitive international borders and distinct socio-cultural composition.

Under this provision, the Governor is given special responsibility with regard to law and order in the state and can exercise individual judgment in this matter after consulting the council of ministers.

It also empowers the state Assembly to decide the number of seats and its structure, ensuring flexibility in governance.

The provision was introduced to protect the interests of the people, maintain stability, and ensure effective administration while safeguarding the region’s tribal identity, customary practices and security concerns.

The APCC earlier said that it wants Arunachal Pradesh to have legislative autonomy similar to Nagaland (Article 371A) and Mizoram (Article 371G). Unlike that, Article 371(H) cannot provide legal protection over ownership and transfer of land and its natural resources.

Besides, religious and social practices and customary laws and practices of the tribals also required stronger protection, the state party unit had said.

During the meeting with Kharge, the leaders presented a detailed note outlining the pressing concerns of the state and called for appropriate intervention.

Responding to the concerns, Kharge acknowledged the seriousness of the matters and assured the delegation of necessary support in pursuing them at appropriate forums, the release said. PTI UPL NN