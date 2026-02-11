Cong sends 'RR tax' collected in T'gana to poll-bound Kerala: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad, Feb 11 (PTI) Stepping up attack on the Telangana government, Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy on Wednesday alleged that the 'first instalment of RR tax' collected from builders and others here has reached poll-bound Kerala.

Speaking to reporters along with state BJP president N Ramchander Rao, he criticised the state government for reorgansing Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) after the census notification was issued and for carrying out transfers of IAS officers on Wednesday when municipal elections polling was held.

According to him, the ruling Congress had a deal with the AIMIM in restructuring the GHMC into three separate municipal corporations.

"RR tax has to be paid in GHMC for giving permissions, NoCs after construction and changes in land use. While the tax is 12 per cent in Bengaluru, it is 30 per cent at some places here. These people (Cong govt) have taken Bengaluru as their ideal. It is fixed rate of 12 per cent there. Here, it is 12 to 30 per cent," he said.

People have to bear with the "tax for their sin of voting for Congress" in the 2023 assembly polls, he said.

The "first instalment" of (RR tax) from Telangana has already gone to Kerala, though assembly elections in the state would be held only in April this year, he alleged.

Alleging that the Congress indulged in unethical practices in the municipal elections, he claimed that there was no response from the police or the state election commission, though the BJP complained to them.

"Does the state election commission exist? Are they implementing the rules? Congress or BRS are using money power in the elections," he said.

Though the model code of conduct is in force for the municipal elections, several IAS officers were transferred, he said.

The existing GHMC has been split into three corporations, which is also a violation of election norms, he claimed.

Alleging that the GHMC is unable to address civic issues, Kishan Reddy said the government should have taken up the reorganisation of civic body after eliciting public opinion and holding a debate with the stakeholders.

Noting that the census notification has already been issued, he said the division of wards in urban areas and revenue villages should not be carried out as per the notification in line with the principles of the Constitution.

However, the Congress government took up the formation of three new municipal corporations in Hyderabad and two other civic bodies in the state.

"This decision is against the law. Census is a process that happens as per the Constitution. After issuing the notification, they (census authorities) form units. After the formation of units, revenue villages or borders of wards cannot be changed. It has not happened anywhere in the country. Shamelessly, it is happening only in Telangana," he said.

Kishan Reddy also charged the Congress and AIMIM with reaching an understanding for the reorganisation of GHMC in which their political interests are protected.

Referring to the alleged suicide of a BJP candidate in the municipal elections at Makthal town on February 10, Ramchander Rao said Congress leaders have not at least expressed anguish over the death of the candidate, though Rahul Gandhi talks of having a 'mohabbat ki dukaan' (shop of love). PTI SJR SJR ROH