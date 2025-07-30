Cong sets up Maharashtra political affairs committee, appoints new office bearers in state unit

New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) The Congress on Tuesday set up the Political Affairs Committee (PAC) and appointed office-bearers as well as District Congress Committee presidents under its Maharashtra unit.

The 36-member PAC of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee has AICC in-charge of State Ramesh Chennithala as chairman and Maharashtra Congress chief Harshvardhan Sapkal, Vijay Wadettiwar, Mukul Wasnik, Avinash Pande, Balasaheb Thorat, Sushilkumar Shinde, Prithvirai Chavan, Rajni Patil, Manikrao Thakare, Nana Patole, Varshatai Gaikwad, Imran Pratapgarhi, Nitin Raut and Amit Deshmukh, among others, as its members.

AICC Secretaries in-charge of Maharashtra and AICC secretaries and joint secretaries from Maharashtra would be ex-officio members of the PAC.

The party also appointed Abhay Chhajed as the treasurer of the Maharashtra Congress.

An 87-member executive committee was also set up under the Maharashtra Congress.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also appointed 108 general secretaries, 95 secretaries, 16 senior vice presidents and 38 vice presidents in the state unit. The party also named 13 new District Congress Committee presidents.

Meanwhile, the Congress also appointed office-bearers in the Indian Youth Congress with eight joint secretaries, 62 secretaries and 14 general secretaries named for the IYC.

Congress President Kharge also approved the proposal for the appointment of office bearers of the Campaign Committee of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee.