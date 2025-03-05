Cong sets up new assets and properties dept, appoints ex-MP Vijay Inder Singla as in-charge

New Delhi, Mar 5 (PTI) The Congress on Wednesday constituted a new department to take care of its assets and properties across the country and appointed Vijay Inder Singla as its in-charge.

Singla is also the joint treasurer of the Congress party, along with senior party leader Ajay Maken.

Singla is a former Punjab minister and also a former MP from Sangrur in Punjab.

"Congress president has constituted a new AICC department to oversee the Congress party's assets and properties across the country and has appointed Vijay Inder Singla as the AICC in-charge of the department with immediate effect. He will also continue as the joint treasurer of the AICC," a statement from AICC general secretary, organisation, K C Venugopal said.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, during the inauguration of the new party headquarters at Indira Bhawan, had urged party leaders to take legal recourse to take back properties that were in the possession of the Congress when the first split took place.

He also urged party leaders to have the party headquarters in every district. PTI SKC ZMN