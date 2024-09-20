Cong sets up poll committees in Jharkhand unit

New Delhi, Sep 20 (PTI) With the assembly elections approaching in Jharkhand, the Congress on Friday set up the Pradesh Election Committee, campaign committee and the manifesto committee in its state unit.

While state unit chief Keshav Mahto Kamlesh was made the chairman of the Pradesh Election Committee, Bandhu Tirkey was named the chairman of the manifesto committee and Subodh Kant Sahai would head the campaign committee.

Kamlesh will head a 31-member Pradesh Election Committee which includes the likes of Ajoy Kumar, Rameshwar Oraon, Subodh Kant Sahay, Rajesh Thakur, P K Balmuchu and Pranav Jha, among others.

All the MLAs and heads of all frontal organisations of the JPCC will be ex-officio members of the election committee.

Tirkey will head the 25-member manifesto committee that will include the likes of Banna Gupta, Jai Prakash Gupta and Ravindra Jha.

The campaign committee headed by Sahay includes Rameshwar Oraon, Ajoy Kumar, Rajesh Thakur, Alamgir Alam and Pranav Jha, among others.

The elections are set to take place in Jharkhand later this year. PTI ASK AS AS