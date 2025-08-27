Cong sharply reacts to Haryana CM's 'couplet remark', Assembly proceedings disrupted

Chandigarh, Aug 27 (PTI) Main opposition Congress on Wednesday sharply reacted to Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini's "couplet remark" leading to the disruption of the state Assembly proceedings briefly on the last day of the Monsoon session.

The chief minister had on Tuesday used the couplet while replying to the Opposition's adjournment motion on the law and order issue.

Saini had on Tuesday countered the Opposition's charge of deteriorating law and order detailing various steps taken by his government, including strict action against criminals, and used a couplet in his reply. This prompted immediate reaction from Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

"I have been an MP and an MLA multiple times, but I haven't seen this kind of attitude where we are insulted like this," Hooda had said.

After this, Hooda, accompanied by his party MLAs, had Tuesday staged a walkout and the chief minister had continued to speak on the law and order matter.

As soon as the Question Hour got over on Wednesday, Congress members raised the issue demanding clarification from the chief minister and seeking to know who the chief minister had referred to in his remark.

The Congress MLAs rushed to the Well of the House and raised slogans, stalling the House proceedings for a brief period.

Referring to Tuesday's walkout by the Congress, CM Saini said that he had given a reply to every point they raised during the debate on the adjournment motion, but they ran away from the House.

While Saini tried to clarify the air surrounding his remark, the Congress members were unwilling to accept this and demanded that he withdraw it.

Congress' senior legislator Raghuvir Singh Kadian asked Saini to explain who he had referred to through his "couplet remark".

Minister Krishan Bedi and other ruling BJP members launched a counter-offensive targeting the Congress members.

Former chief minister Hooda demanded that Saini withdraw the remark and close the matter.

As the ruckus continued, Speaker Harvinder Kalyan appealed to both the Opposition and the ruling benches to maintain decorum.

Later, the Speaker announced in the House that the said remark was expunged on Tuesday itself. PTI SUN KSS KSS