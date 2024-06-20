Cong shifts focus to Kerala local body polls following party-led UDF's Lok Sabha victory

Thiruvananthapuram, Jun 20 (PTI) Buoyed by the resounding victory of the party-led UDF in the Lok Sabha polls in Kerala, the Congress on Thursday decided to focus on the elections to the local bodies in the state next year.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the leadership of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chaired by its president K Sudhakaran here.

This was the first meeting of the KPCC after the Congress-led UDF won 18 out of the 20 seats to the Lok Sabha from Kerala, defeating the CPI(M)-led LDF and the BJP-led NDA.

In a statement, the KPCC said the meeting decided to hold a Leaders Conclave to discuss the preparations for the elections to local bodies.

AICC leaders, KPCC office-bearers, DCC presidents, political affairs committee members, MPs, MLAs, KPCC executive members, and presidents of allied organisations will participate in the conclave, it said.

Interestingly, the conclave is planned for July 15 and 16 in Wayanad, where party leader Priyanka Gandhi will contest the Lok Sabha seat vacated by her brother Rahul Gandhi.

As part of the preparations for the local body polls, the KPCC leaders discussed the financial crisis in the local bodies in the state and alleged that it was due to the denial of funds for various projects.

"The government should be ready to disburse the amounts related to the project allocations to the local self-government bodies in a timely manner," the KPCC said.

It also warned of strong agitations if the state government fails to do so.

KPCC leadership also demanded that Rahul Gandhi assume the role of Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha. PTI TGB TGB ROH