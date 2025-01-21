Cong should clarify on Jitu Patwari's 'cancer in party' remarks: MP CM

Gwalior, Jan 21 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday said senior Congress leaders should respond to state unit president Jitu Patwari who equated factionalism in the opposition party with cancer.

MP Congress chief Patwari had said that groupism and factionalism in the party are like cancer, which must be eradicated.

"There are big leaders in Congress like Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Kharge ji (Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge). Their party leader (in Madhya Pradesh) is talking about cancer (in the party). I failed to understand who was suffering from cancer. I don't know. Those who are running the party should clarify," Yadav said.

Patwari made these remarks at a meeting organised on Sunday in Dharampuri town of Dhar district to mobilise party workers for an upcoming programme to be attended by Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi on January 27. PTI COR ADU NSK