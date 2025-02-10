Cong should clarify on whether to do coalition politics or go alone: Tariq Anwar

New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) After the Congress's third consecutive humiliating loss in the Delhi Assembly polls, senior party leader Tariq Anwar said on Monday that the grand old party needs to clarify on whether it wants to do coalition politics or go it alone.

He also demanded fundamental changes in the organisational structure of the party, while not elaborating further.

"The Congress needs to clarify its political strategy. It has to decide whether it will do coalition politics or go it alone," Anwar, who is the party's MP from Bihar's Katihar, said in a post in Hindi on X.

"Besides, it has also become necessary to make fundamental changes in the organisation of the party," the former Congress general secretary added.

The Congress's dismal performance in the Delhi Assembly polls, the results of which were declared on Saturday, continued as the party failed to win even a single seat for the third time in a row.

The sole consolation for the Congress is Delhi was a slight improvement of merely 2 per cent in its vote share.

The Congress now has to gear up for the Bihar Assembly polls, which are due in a few months. The party is in a tie-up with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) in Bihar. PTI SKC RC