Cong should hang its head in shame following air chief marshal's observations: Himanta

Guwahati, Aug 9 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said Air Chief Marshal AP Singh's observation on Operation Sindoor should put the Congress to shame for pushing the Pakistani narrative.

The Congress should hang its head in shame for deliberately pushing the Pakistani narrative and berating the bravery of our forces, the CM posted on 'X'.

''Today, the Air Chief Marshal made 2 important observations which should honestly put the Cong party to shame'', he added.

First, their leaders peddled lies on India’s losses whereas we now have quantifiable, detailed and irrefutable proof of the wrath inflicted upon the enemy, he said.

''Second, they ran another Pak-originated disinformation campaign claiming the Modi Govt put restrictions on the operational capability of our forces. This too has been debunked comprehensively'', he added.

During the 16th edition of the Air Chief Marshal LM Katre Memorial Lecture in Bengaluru, Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh said the Indian Air Force has confirmed the shooting down of six fighters and a large aircraft of Pakistan during Operation Sindoor, describing it as the largest ever recorded surface-to-air kill by India.

"We have an indication of at least one AWC in that AWC hanger, and a few F-16s, which are under maintenance there. We have at least five fighters confirmed killed and one large aircraft which could be either aircraft or an AWC which was taken at a distance of about 300 kilometres. This is actually the largest ever recorded surface to Air kill that we have achieved," he said.