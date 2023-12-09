Cong should learn lessons from poll results: Jayant Chaudhary

Lucknow, Dec 9 (PTI) Rashtriya Lok Dal president Jayant Chaudhary Saturday took a dig at INDIA bloc ally Congress, advising it to "learn a lesson" from the results in the recent assembly polls, while calling for finalising seat sharing for upcoming elections.

Advertisment

Chaudhary, who was in Lucknow on Saturday, told mediapersons, "The Congress was a big party in the states where polls were held but the results were not in its favour. It should learn a lesson. There is an opportunity to learn from these results." "We all need to sit together and decide over seat sharing. We will be able to win if we work together in coordination," Chaudhary added.

The Congress lost to the BJP in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh in the recent assembly elections. The party, however, secured a win in Telangana.

The RLD, which is a Samajwadi Party (SP) ally in Uttar Pradesh, is also a part of the INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) bloc. PTI CDN TIR TIR