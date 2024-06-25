Cong should save its existence, not bother about BJP: Dinesh Sharma's jibe at Rahul Gandhi

Noida, Jun 25 (PTI) BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Dinesh Sharma on Tuesday said the Congress should save its existence and not bother about the saffron party as he slammed opposition leader Rahul Gandhi for his pitch to "save the Constitution".

The former Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister also said that the Congress should seek forgiveness from the people on the day of the Emergency instead of engaging in politics.

"The Emergency" refers to a 21-month period from June 25, 1975 to March 21, 1977 when then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi unilaterally declared a state of emergency across the country. It remains one of the most controversial periods in Indian political history.

Officially proclaimed by President Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed under Article 352 of the Constitution due to internal disturbances, the Emergency period was marked by the suspension of civil liberties, censorship of the press and mass arrests of political opponents. The government took strict control over all aspects of life, with widespread human rights violations.

"Today black day is being observed to mark the 50th anniversary of the Emergency which was declared by the Congress in the country. Indira (Gandhi) ji had declared the Emergency without approval of Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha and did it all by herself," Sharma said during a BJP programme in Noida.

"She made provisions that no case could be fought in the court against the then prime minister, the president and the vice president even in future. She had passed a black law herself and later got it approved by the then president," he said.

The BJP leader said that during oath taking ceremony in the Parliament, Rahul Gandhi was seen carrying a copy of the Constitution and resolving to save the Constitution.

"Today he is talking of saving the Constitution whose own grandmother, his father and the prime ministers made by his party have violated the Constitution on 92 occasions and made more than 50 amendments to it. It doesn't suit him to do all this," he said.

Sharma said the way the Congress has shown its double standards during the election of the Lok Sabha Speaker, it certainly leaves not much expectation from the opposition party.

"Today marked the 50th anniversary of the day when the Congress destroyed the Constitution and they once again had this desire to fiddle with the Constitution and weaken the government," Sharma said.

"They have been hatching conspiracies but they do not realise this is the government of Modi. This government will not collapse by one vote (referring to Atal Bihari Vajpayee's 1999 government). Congress should save its existence instead of bothering about the BJP, which is united and will complete its five-year term," he added.

Sharma said the Congress should have today observed 'Kashamavani' (forgiveness day) on the lines of the Jain community and sought forgiveness from the people of the country on the anniversary of the Emergency.

"Rahul Gandhi should have sought forgiveness for his grandmother, grandfather, father destroying the Constitution," he added.