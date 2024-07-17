Cong shouldn't shy away from truth: BJP on Malviya's remarks on assassination of Indira, Rajiv Gandhi

New Delhi, Jul 17 (PTI) The BJP on Wednesday defended its IT department head Amit Malviya for his remarks on the assassination of former prime ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi, saying the grand-old party should not shy away from the truth.

This came a day after the Congress demanded an apology from the BJP and the sacking of Malviya over his remarks that the two leaders were assassinated for political decisions they made.

"Truth is truth. They should not shy away from the truth... People should know what the Congress and its leaders did," BJP national general secretary Gautam Dushyant told PTI.

"They imposed Emergency, murdered democracy and the Constitution. To become prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru led the partition of India. Lakhs of people were killed," he charged.

Gautam said people should know the history of the country as the Congress has always tried to suppress it.

During a TV debate on Monday evening against the backdrop of an assassination attempt on former US president Donald Trump, Malviya accused the Congress and its leader Rahul Gandhi of encouraging violence against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Before the Congress claims that its leaders were assassinated, I want to remind them that they were assassinated for political decisions they took. But even as prime minister, Indira Gandhi's convoy was stoned on several occasions.

"There have been very unpopular incidents that have happened with both Indira and Rajiv, we condemn that, but the progeny of the Gandhis today is actually wishing death and assault on Prime Minister Modi," Malviya said.

In a letter to BJP chief J P Nadda, Congress general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh expressed dismay over Malviya's remark and said his comments invoking the assassinations of former prime ministers were not only "deeply insensitive" but also represented a disturbing effort to trivialise tragic historical events for narrow political gains.

Ramesh said it was imperative that the BJP leadership, including Modi, "unequivocally disavow Malviya's reprehensible comments".

"Such remarks not only disrespect the memory of our esteemed leaders but also set a deplorable precedent for political discourse in our nation," the Congress leader said as he demanded an apology for Malviya’s comments and his removal from his position in the party.

BJP national spokesperson Syed Shahnawaz Hussain slammed the Congress over its demand and asked the main opposition party to "look within" as to how they speak about Prime Minister Modi.

"Jairam Ramesh and the Congress should look within, how they speak against Prime Minister Modi. They are making petty comments on the prime minister from their X Handle. They are writing a letter against certain comments made on the former prime ministers, but at the same time, they keep on insulting the current prime minister,” he told PTI, when asked for his reaction.

"The Congress has become an agenda-less party," Hussain added. PTI PK ZMN