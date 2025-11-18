Cong show-causes 43 leaders for anti-party activities during Bihar polls

Patna, Nov 18 (PTI) The Congress on Tuesday issued show-cause notices to 43 leaders, including former ministers, accusing them of anti-party activities during the Bihar assembly elections.

According to a release issued by the Congress, its Disciplinary Committee has sent the show-cause notices to the leaders for making statements which deviated from the official line of the party.

Among the 43 are former minister Veena Shahi, AICC member Madhurendra Kumar Singh, ex-general secretary of state Congress Kaisar Khan, former MLA Sudhir Kumar, and ex-MLC Ajay Kumar Singh.

President of the state Congress' Disciplinary Committee, Kapil Dev Prasad Yadav, said, “All the leaders are directed to present a written clarification before the committee by noon on November 21.” If the answer is not received within the stipulated time, the committee will be forced to take strict action, which includes expulsion from the primary membership of the party for six years, he added.

The committee pointed out that discipline and unity are high priorities for the party, and any act damaging these will be taken seriously.