Cong slams BJP for growing crimes against women in Gujarat

New Delhi, Sep 25 (PTI) The Congress on Wednesday attacked the ruling BJP over the killing of a six-year-old girl student in Gujarat's Dahod after she resisted a school principal's attempt to sexually molest her, alleging that the accused was "propagandist" of the BJP-RSS ideology.

The police launched a probe after the child’s body was found inside the school compound in a village of Singvad taluka last Thursday.

The school principal, Govind Nat, smothered the girl after she fended off his attempt to sexually molest her, Superintendent of Police Rajdeepsinh Zala had said.

Addressing a press conference at the AICC headquarters here, Gujarat Congress president Shaktisinh Gohil said, "Incidents of crime against women and girls are increasing continuously in Gujarat, but the government or Narendra Modi himself is not saying a word." Citing the incident in Gujarat's Dahod, Gohil said the person who committed this demonic act calls himself a social reformer but is "a propagandist of the ideology of BJP-RSS and had been promoting the BJP in the elections".

"It is clear that law and order has collapsed in Gujarat. So much is happening in Gujarat, but Narendra Modi is silent," he added.

Gohil said the BJP is busy with its membership drive.

"In Gujarat, the government school teachers have been given the task of making people BJP members. Efforts are being made to make the patients in the government hospitals BJP members," he alleged.

