Cong slams BJP over Amit Malviya's 'assassination' remark; seeks apology, his sacking

New Delhi, Jul 16 (PTI) The Congress took strong objection on Tuesday to BJP leader Amit Malviya's remark that its leaders were assassinated for political decisions they made. It demanded that the BJP sack him and tender an apology to the people of India.

In a letter to BJP chief J P Nadda, Congress general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh expressed dismay over Malviya's remark and said his comments invoking the assassinations of former prime ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi are not only "deeply insensitive" but also represent a disturbing effort to trivialise tragic historical events for narrow political gains.

Ramesh said it was imperative that the BJP leadership, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, "unequivocally disavow Malviya's reprehensible comments".

"Such remarks not only disrespect the memory of our esteemed leaders but also set a deplorable precedent for political discourse in our nation," the Congress leader said.

During a TV debate on Monday evening against the backdrop of an assassination attempt on former US president Donald Trump, the BJP's IT department head Malviya accused the Congress and its leader Rahul Gandhi of encouraging violence against Prime Minister Modi.

"Before the Congress claims that its leaders were assassinated, I want to remind them that they were assassinated for political decisions they took. But even as prime minister, Indira Gandhi's convoy was stoned on several occasions.

"There have been very unpopular incidents that have happened with both Indira and Rajiv, we condemn that, but the progeny of the Gandhis today is actually wishing death and assault on Prime Minister Modi," Malviya said.

Taking strong objection to this, Ramesh wrote to Nadda and demanded an apology.

"As your party continues to rewrite and disrespect our history, it is crucial to remind you of the immense contributions of both Indira Gandhi ji and Rajiv Gandhi ji to our nation-building efforts. Indira Gandhi, revered as the Iron Lady, played a pivotal role in securing our nation's integrity during challenging times. Rajiv Gandhi spearheaded the IT revolution and initiated crucial peace accords that brought stability to regions plagued by conflict," he said.

"The violent assassinations of these leaders are among the darkest chapters in our nation's history, Any attempt to diminish their legacy is unacceptable and will be firmly opposed," the Congress leader said.

"It is also imperative to bring to your attention the tragic assassination of Mahatma Gandhi, a global symbol of peace and the father of our nation, who was killed by the same ideology of hate and divisiveness espoused by the organization that forms the ideological compass and philosophical guide of the BJP. On the other hand, since its inception, the Congress party has upheld the principles of truth and non-violence," Ramesh wrote to Nadda.

"If the BJP truly respects our nation's history and its leaders, I urge you to promptly remove Mr Malviya from his position and issue an unreserved apology to the people of India," he said.

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram also slammed the remark and claimed that Malviya's statement seems to justify political assassinations.

"What did Mr Malaviya mean when he said that 'Congress leaders were assassinated for the political decisions they took?' I condemn the statement. Does the BJP's leadership endorse or support Mr Malviya's deplorable statement? The assassinations of Smt Indira Gandhi and Shri Rajiv Gandhi were by terrorists or those influenced by terrorist ideas," he said on 'X'.

"Whether a political decision is right or wrong has to be decided and repudiated in political forums. Assassination is not the answer to a political decision that the assassin may consider 'politically wrong'. Political violence has no place in a democracy. Mr Malaviya must withdraw his statement immediately," the former Union minister said.

In a post on Malviya's remark last night, Congress' media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said, "According to this BJP motormouth, Mahatma Gandhi, Indira ji, Rajiv ji, Sardar Beant Singh and the entire Congress leadership of Chhattisgarh deserved to be assassinated for the political decisions they took." "Does the @PMOIndia endorse this view of his spokesperson? The only political decision these martyrs took was to live and die for India. Buffoons of BJP will never understand that sentiment. Do we need more proof of the anti-national mindset of the BJP," he asked.

The Congress' deputy leader in the Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi also slammed Malviya, saying it is "typical of this Godse bhakt" to justify the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi.

"People of India will never forget how RSS workers distributed laddoos on the day when Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated. Everyday ordinary Indian - women, unemployed youth, farmers, journalists, social workers and small traders are intimidated and threatened by BJP eco-system. 2024 is the beginning of the end of this eco-system," he said on 'X'.

Tagging a post which contained a clip of Malviya's remark, Ramesh said, "What an atrocious, obnoxious and disgraceful statement by this man. If the self-anointed non-biological PM has any shred of decency he should sack this guy right away." PTI ASK IJT