Cong slams BJP over DAP distribution to farmers 'only in bypoll-bound areas' in MP

New Delhi, Oct 27 (PTI) The Congress on Sunday alleged that fertilisers were being supplied in Madhya Pradesh only where bypolls are taking place, and said that this shows that the BJP can stoop to any level for votes.

Advertisment

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh shared on X a media report which claimed that while farmers across Madhya Pradesh are standing in queues all night long for Di-Ammonium Phosphate (DAP), the fertilizer is in abundance and even being distributed in advance to farmers of the two assembly seats Budhni (Sehore district) and Vijaypur (Sheopur district) where by-elections are being held.

"The supply of fertilizers only to the places where by-elections are being held in Madhya Pradesh is a betrayal of the farmers of the rest of the state," Ramesh said in his post in Hindi on X.

Fertilisers are needed equally everywhere but the rest of the areas are not even getting five per cent of the required DAP, he alleged.

Advertisment

"Supplying fertilisers in this manner for electoral gains shows the shamelessness of the BJP government. This makes it clear that they can stoop to any level for votes," Ramesh said. PTI ASK DV DV