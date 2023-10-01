Cong slams BJP over 'delay' in holding panchayat, assembly polls in J-K

Jammu, Oct 1 (PTI) Demanding a timeline from the BJP for holding urban local bodies, panchayat and assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, the Congress on Sunday alleged the saffron party is shying away from the democratic exercise as it fears defeat.

“How long shall the people be deprived of elections to urban local bodies, panchayats and assembly? The only reason for the delay in holding elections is that the BJP fears defeat and its negative fallout on the next year’s Lok Sabha elections,” Jammu and Kashmir Congress president Vikar Rasool Wani said.

He was addressing the party workers' convention in Reasi and Udhampur districts.

Attacking the BJP over the "delay" in holding assembly elections, Wani said the party has been deliberately shying away from the exercise for the last five years despite their "claims of mission 50 plus".

Quoting reports claiming that the Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) and panchayat polls will be held after the parliamentary elections next year, he said the BJP is now running away from holding elections to grassroots-level institutions.

He claimed the administration, including the election authority, had made all arrangements to hold the exercise on time later this year.

“The BJP and its government should clarify the situation immediately to people and the political parties without any further delay,” he said, demanding a timeline for holding elections to the ULBs, panchayat and the assembly.

Jammu and Kashmir Congress working president Raman Bhalla also lashed out at the BJP over the issue.

"The time has come for people to teach the BJP a lesson,” he said. PTI TAS AS RT