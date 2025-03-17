Congress says Nagpur violence exposes real face of BJP's ideology

New Delhi: The Congress on Monday described reports of clashes in Maharashtra’s Nagpur as "deeply disturbing" and said it exposes the real face of the ideology of the ruling regime -- both at the Centre and in the state.

Violence gripped areas in central Nagpur in the evening amid rumours that the holy book of the Muslim community was burnt during an agitation by a right-wing body calling for the removal of Aurangzeb’s tomb. The city witnessed several incidents of stone-pelting and arson.

Police fired tear gas shells and resorted to cane charges to disperse the mob in Chitnis Park and Mahal areas. Violence also reportedly spread to Kotwali and Ganeshpeth in the late afternoon, officials said.

Congress’ media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said reports of "riots" in Nagpur are deeply disturbing.

"Mahal is the Chief Minister’s own area. In its 300 years of dynamic existence, Nagpur has never experienced riots," Khera said.

Over the last several days, attempts have been made to weaponise 300-year-old history and use it to create divisions, distractions and unrest, he said.

"These clashes expose the real face of the ideology of the ruling regime -- both at the Centre and in the state," Khera added.